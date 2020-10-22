A simple idea for relief from quarantining

John Garrett plays his guitar and sings for his neighbors during their Saturday Night Social Distancing Happy Hour.

I live in a little neighborhood that surrounds the new Monserate Winey. Over my 19 years of living in this neighborhood, I have managed to collect almost 100 email addresses. I used them in the beginning to get word out about Save Gird Valley. But once that was over, I mainly used it to help people find a plumber, electrician, home keeper, or a lost dog.

Sometimes I sent messages about new businesses in town opening, urging their support. It was not an open forum type thing, just me kind of helping when and where I could and keeping neighbors connected.

But when COVID-19 hit, not much email...