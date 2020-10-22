FUHSD trustees establish reserve capital funds for solar project

During the Tuesday, Oct. 12 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School Board of Trustees, the trustees agreed to establish a special reserve-capital projects fund to account for money received for the Solar Photovoltaic/Battery Project financing agreement that was approved by the board last month.

Called "Fund 40," the fund will be established and held at Bank of America, the escrow agent for the project, as opposed to the county treasury.

The board approved the action unanimously.

The trustees also selected Alpha Design Studio and Ruhnau Clarke Architects to provide architectural services...