Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Koi pond creates peace and quiet

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 12:37pm

koi fish

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

A Koi fish looks for more food; they eat more in warm weather than in cold weather because they are cold-blooded.

The Fallbrook area is full of homes that are tucked away in hidden valleys where their occupants enjoy peace and quiet. Some homes, however, are close to major roads, but their owners find a way to create their own piece of paradise.

The Ritter home off of East Mission Road is one such place. Ron and Judy Ritter moved there in 1985 and, while traffic can be heard from in front of the house, the backyard is quiet and peaceful, in large part due to their lily pond which is home to koi fish.

They had the pond built in 2003 in the spot where their four children originally played volleyball.



