Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

One more candidate for FCPG answers the questions

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 12:09pm



Last week, Oct. 15, we ran answers from 10 of the 11 candidates for the Fallbrook Community Planning Group. Voters are able to vote for eight of the candidates.

Collin Stephens’ answer to the first question was inadvertently left out, so it is below. Jim Loge was out of town when the questions were sent out, so he was not able to reply until this week. His answers are also below.

Why did you decide to seek this seat?

Collin Stephens: My wife and I chose Fallbrook to raise our family because of what it represents and offers…a charming small town feel, a mix of country and village livi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020