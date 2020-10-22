One more candidate for FCPG answers the questions

Last week, Oct. 15, we ran answers from 10 of the 11 candidates for the Fallbrook Community Planning Group. Voters are able to vote for eight of the candidates.

Collin Stephens’ answer to the first question was inadvertently left out, so it is below. Jim Loge was out of town when the questions were sent out, so he was not able to reply until this week. His answers are also below.

Why did you decide to seek this seat?

Collin Stephens: My wife and I chose Fallbrook to raise our family because of what it represents and offers…a charming small town feel, a mix of country and village livi...