Village News


An Epoch Video story 

FBI obtains Hunter Biden computer with data on Ukraine dealings

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 2:27pm

Hunter Biden

With the U.S. presidential election only 20 days away, a big October surprise emerged when Hunter Biden’s alleged email communications with a Ukraine energy company were exposed by the U.S. media, along with numerous photos and videos of the young Biden. The U.S. Senate has been involved in the investigation.

An exclusive report from the New York Post Wednesday exposed three of Hunter Biden’s alleged emails. One of them was dated April 13, 2014, the time frame when Hunter just joined the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.

