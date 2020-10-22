FBI report shows decline in violent crime rate for third consecutive year

WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monday, Oct. 19, released its 2019 edition of "Crime in the United States," which showed that violent crime decreased nationwide for the third consecutive year. After decreases in both 2017 and 2018, the violent crime rate dropped an additional 1% this past year and the property crime rate decreased 4.5%.

Since 1930, the FBI has tracked nationwide data on crimes and publishes its compilation each year. Submitting data to the FBI is a collective effort on the part of city, county, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies to pres...