OpenTheBooks Oversight Report maps $2.3 Trillion in federal grants (FY2017–FY2019)

OpenTheBooks.com, a project of American Transparency – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan charitable organization – released on Sept. 30 their oversight report after auditing the federal government and finding what, in their opinion, is $2.3 Trillion in wasteful and pork barrel spending.

According to President and CEO Adam Andrzejewski, speaking at a leadership forum at Hillsdale College recently, President Trump’s team has taken their report and suggestions and has included them in their budget plan, which no other president since their founding has done.

“At OpenTheBooks.com, we...