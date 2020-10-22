Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz 

1 shot in Fallbrook, homicide detectives investigating

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/23/2020 at 11:54am

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A person was fatally shot in Fallbrook late Thursday and detectives were continuing to investigate on Friday.

Reports of "multiple shots fired" near South Vine and East Fallbrook streets came in just before 10:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's Lt. David Gilmore said.

Sheriff's deputies headed to the scene and found a man with trauma to his upper body, according to Gilmore.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a vehicle leave the area at the time of the shooting, Gilmore said.

The sheriff's department asked anyone who may have information on the shooting to call homicide detectives at 858-285-6330 (after hours at 858-565-5200). Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, according to the sheriff's department.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/23/2020 21:01