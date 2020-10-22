Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Candidates spar in congressional races in San Diego County

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 4:12pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three congressional incumbents are defending their seats across San Diego County in the November election, while two other districts are up for grabs, with one representative retiring and another facing prison.

In the 49th District, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, will be challenged by Republican Brian Maryott to represent the district straddling San Diego and Orange counties.

Levin won the seat in 2018, defeating Republican Diane Harkey in the general election, and taking over for Darrell Issa, who spent nearly two decades representing the area before announ...



