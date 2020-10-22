CHP: Fallbrook man killed in hit-and-run on Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Caltrans subcontractor from Fallbrook was killed Wednesday, Oct. 21 in a hit-and-run crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers responded to reports of a person down on the right-hand side of the freeway near West Third Street at about 12:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, who reportedly was putting out cones to close a lane when he was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. CHP officials said he was a 48-year-old man from Fallbrook.

Authorities were s...