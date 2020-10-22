FBI warns of potential charity fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON – Many Americans want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to charities, but the FBI is warning that scammers also want to help – they want to help themselves to your money.

Nationwide, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have received reports of scammers fraudulently soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19. They are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information or both. Don’t let them.

Charity scams often occur when a scammer poses as a real charity or uses the name of a real chari...