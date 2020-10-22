Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBI warns of potential charity fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/21/2020 at 12:03pm



WASHINGTON – Many Americans want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to charities, but the FBI is warning that scammers also want to help – they want to help themselves to your money.

Nationwide, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have received reports of scammers fraudulently soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19. They are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information or both. Don’t let them.

Charity scams often occur when a scammer poses as a real charity or uses the name of a real chari...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020