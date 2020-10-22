First members selected for county's new redistricting commission

Marvice Mazyck, chief deputy clerk of the San Diego board of supervisors, and Andrew Potter, clerk of the board, conduct random drawings for commission members.

Eight members of the San Diego County's new Independent Redistricting Commission were selected during two random drawings at the Board of Supervisors' meeting, Oct. 13.

Clerk of the board staff drew the names from a pool of 59 qualified applicants. Originally, there were 60 but one withdrew after he was accepted for another redistricting commission. Nearly 300 people had applied to serve on the county's volunteer commission.

The commission will redraw the boundaries for the county's five supervisorial districts based on the new numbers in the federal census.

The 2020 census numbers will re...