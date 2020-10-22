SDG&E shuts off power to 2,743 residents due to elevated fire conditions

San Diego Gas & Electric announced Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. that they have turned off power to 2,743 customers in Fallbrook.

The move, the utility said, was to maintain public safety during elevated fire weather conditions.

"We recognize Public Safety Power Shutoffs are disruptive and we thank you for your patience," the utility said in a NextDoor app post.

They said updates on the outages are available at http://sdge.com/ready and http://ow.ly/dGbH50C2230.

There was no word on how long the outage would be in effect.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will sweep through San Diego County amid dry conditions, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in the coastal areas and the western valleys.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 25-35 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to around 5-10% this afternoon with poor overnight recovery.

This combination will create an elevated risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

City News Service contributed to this report.