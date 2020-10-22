SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:57pm
Oct. 10
2600 block Havencrest Dr Burglary
3300 block Yerba Buena Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
Oct. 11
400 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Domestic battery
E. Clemmens Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle burglary
100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
4000 block Burma Spur Residential Burglary
100 block W. Mission Rd Domestic battery
100 block E. Alvarado St Grand theft
Oct. 12
1400 block S. Mission Rd Domestic battery
400 block Tumble Creek Ln Vandalism
S. Mission Rd @ W. Aviation Rd Under the influence of controlled substance
1000 bloc...
