Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:57pm



Oct. 10

2600 block Havencrest Dr Burglary

3300 block Yerba Buena Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

Oct. 11

400 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Domestic battery

E. Clemmens Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle burglary

100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

4000 block Burma Spur Residential Burglary

100 block W. Mission Rd Domestic battery

100 block E. Alvarado St Grand theft

Oct. 12

1400 block S. Mission Rd Domestic battery

400 block Tumble Creek Ln Vandalism

S. Mission Rd @ W. Aviation Rd Under the influence of controlled substance

1000 bloc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:06