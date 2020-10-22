SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:57pm



Oct. 10 2600 block Havencrest Dr Burglary 3300 block Yerba Buena Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance Oct. 11 400 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Domestic battery E. Clemmens Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle burglary 100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury 4000 block Burma Spur Residential Burglary 100 block W. Mission Rd Domestic battery 100 block E. Alvarado St Grand theft Oct. 12 1400 block S. Mission Rd Domestic battery 400 block Tumble Creek Ln Vandalism S. Mission Rd @ W. Aviation Rd Under the influence of controlled substance 1000 bloc...





