Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Are you tired of being lied to?

The price of liberty is eternal vigilance

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:35pm



We canâ€™t trust most news shows to give us balanced true stories. Itâ€™s all about ratings. That is why I listen to news conferences and hearings pertaining to things that are important to me, like Supreme Court hearings, impeachment hearings, etc.

While listening to the Muller hearings, the inspector generalâ€™s report on the origins of the FBIâ€™s Russia inquiry and the impeachment hearings, I was amazed at how incompetent and criminal the FBI and the intelligence agencies were. There was so much blatant lying and wrongdoing that it was apparent it happens all the time, and leadership w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:06