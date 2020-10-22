Are you tired of being lied to?

The price of liberty is eternal vigilance

We canâ€™t trust most news shows to give us balanced true stories. Itâ€™s all about ratings. That is why I listen to news conferences and hearings pertaining to things that are important to me, like Supreme Court hearings, impeachment hearings, etc.

While listening to the Muller hearings, the inspector generalâ€™s report on the origins of the FBIâ€™s Russia inquiry and the impeachment hearings, I was amazed at how incompetent and criminal the FBI and the intelligence agencies were. There was so much blatant lying and wrongdoing that it was apparent it happens all the time, and leadership w...