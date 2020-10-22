Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dear friends and neighbors

 
I would like to share with you some information on a local candidate running for the Fallbrook Planning Group. Stephani Baxter took over a seat midterm due to a resignation on the planning board. She has done an exceptional job so far working on a multitude of subcommittees.

She is involved in the planning of the Fallbrook Skate Park and the expansion of trail access throughout Fallbrook; she is the docent coordinator at Live Oak Park; she sits on the Parks and Rec subcommittee and the Design Review subcommittee.

Stephani is a true trails advocate and will work hard to keep the Fallbrook w...



