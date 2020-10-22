Dear neighbors, friends and the Fallbrook community

I am writing this letter on behalf of Stephani Baxter who is a local candidate running for the Fallbrook Planning Group. When I resigned from the Planning Group in 2019 because of a move out of the area, I made a recommendation for Stephani to be appointed to my seat on the group, which was approved by the group.

Stephani has been active on many organizations and nonprofits in Fallbrook. Those include, for example, The Community Benefit Group, the Fallbrook Planning Group Parks and Recreation, Live Oak Park Coalition Children's coordinator which educates 400 to 500 children once a year.

