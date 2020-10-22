Firefighters want a board that has their backs

As firefighters, we are on the front lines every day protecting our community from every type of emergency from wildland fires to COVID-19. All we ask is that we have a North County Fire Board of Directors that has our backs so we can continue to provide the high level of fire and emergency medical service you have come to expect.

On Nov. 3, your Fallbrook Firefighters respectfully request you vote for David Kennedy for North County Fire Board of Directors.

Ryan Lewis

President

Fallbrook Firefighters Association

