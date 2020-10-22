Getting it right at home

As a long time resident and former elected member of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, I care about who will be making the best recommendations for our community to the San Diego Board of Supervisors. I am often asked to give insight and make recommendations for this committee that affects the future of Fallbrook. I dare to do that now.

As always, action speaks louder than words. I support Stephanie Baxter to fill a seat on this committee. Through her past involvement, she knows the community and will take this work seriously. I also support Colin Stephens.

Those up for reelection h...