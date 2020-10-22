Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kennedy cares about Fallbrook

 
I am a longtime resident of Fallbrook that lives in NCFPD – District 1. There are few residents of Fallbrook that care about Fallbrook as much as David Kennedy does.

Over the years of knowing ‘Davey,’ I’ve come to realize how dedicated he is when he sets out to accomplish something.

Please join me in supporting David Kennedy for NCFPD – District 1.

Andy Meier

