Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kennedy is a veteran firefighter

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 2:55pm

David Kennedy

When it comes to fighting to protect lives and property, nobody understands what’s needed better than those who have lived it.

As a committed veteran firefighter, David Kennedy will bring his experience, skill and understanding to the North County Fire Protection District Board.

Now more than ever we need leaders who will make your safety their highest calling. David Kennedy will work to ensure North County Fire Protection District has the highest level of training, equipment, and personnel to protect you and your family.

Fallbrook Firefighters proudly endorse David Kennedy for District...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:41