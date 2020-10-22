Kennedy will be a dedicated elected official

What Fallbrook is seeing at this moment is nothing less than history in the making – for the first time ever, folks will have elected officials who represent them in each of the local political offices.

People throughout Fallbrook worked diligently in 2018 and 2019 to access this voting right. With David Kennedy in District #1 of NCFPD, we will have a dedicated elected official with a commitment to serve Fallbrook and to be held accountable to the district he will serve.

He is someone who will apply himself, collaborate, seek input from his constituents to keep the entire community safe f...