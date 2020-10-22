Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to the Village News 

Kicking It back in Alaska

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 11:23am



Even though I have been here for two weeks, the Northern Lights have not returned. Yes, I am back in Anchorage.

Family first, right? My daughter had an extreme injury last Mother’s Day while working in the remote native village of Little Diomede, Alaska. Which is why I have returned to help after her last surgery.

The ugliest part about this trip is Alaska Airlines did not note on its website that a negative COVID-19 test report is required upon landing.

This requirement has been in place since Aug. 11, 2020, yet Alaska Airlines did not have the courtesy to advise passengers of the requi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020