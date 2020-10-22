Kicking It back in Alaska

Even though I have been here for two weeks, the Northern Lights have not returned. Yes, I am back in Anchorage.

Family first, right? My daughter had an extreme injury last Mother’s Day while working in the remote native village of Little Diomede, Alaska. Which is why I have returned to help after her last surgery.

The ugliest part about this trip is Alaska Airlines did not note on its website that a negative COVID-19 test report is required upon landing.

This requirement has been in place since Aug. 11, 2020, yet Alaska Airlines did not have the courtesy to advise passengers of the requi...