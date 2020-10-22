Let us make our own decisions

This past Friday, I scrolled through my phone and came upon something I couldn’t believe. For

all the absurdities that have come down from the State of California, this may take first prize.

What was I reading? The state’s new guidance on private gatherings. Here are some of the

points:

Gatherings that include more than three households are prohibited.

All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms.

Gatherings should be two hours or less.

Singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged.

I thought I was reading a comedy sketch. Gatherings should be...