More nice people are moving to Fallbrook

Yesterday my husband and I went to the Alvarado Animal hospital to say a last goodbye to our furry pet who had cancer. When we arrived at the hospital, our car battery died, and we were stuck in the middle of the parking area.

One of Dr. Jones’ assistants came out to give us a jump start, and we moved out of the way before the car died again.Then, another patient came out to see if they could help, and they ended up going out to buy us a new battery.

These other patients were new in town and had decided that this was the proper way to do things. The woman’s name is Annette Van Buskirk...