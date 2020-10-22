Op-Ed by Rabbi David Baron

"Those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it"

- George Santayana

I recently attended a memorial service at the home of the French Consul General where many people gathered to remember and pay homage to a French school teacher, Samuel Paty. He was brutally beheaded by a Muslim extremist in a suburb of Paris for merely attempting to teach history regarding the events surrounding the Islamic terrorist attack on the Charlie Hebdo periodical. The cold-blooded murderer had many complicit followers who were offended by his teaching methods and posted on social media calling for the teacher’s violent punishment. When people revere terrorists, are willing to allow their monstrous deeds to be applauded or go unchallenged, they are telling you where their values lie. Many thought leaders in France condemned the government for failing to rein in the extremist Muslims for fear of being labeled "Islamaphobic" and losing votes.

In the race for Congress in the 50th Congressional District, candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar (formerly Ammar Yasser Najjar) created a post lauding his grandfather who was the mastermind of the Palestinian terror attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics resulting in the brutal killing of 11 Israeli athletes. Only after being called out in a Breitbart article did Ammar Campa-Najjar condemn the killing of civilians. Ammar never condemned this most recent murder of a French teacher and that failure speaks volumes about his character. Ammar may try to take cover against accusations of latent anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism by boasting of his Jewish girlfriend whose wealthy grandfather supports his campaign and certain Jewish causes, but make no mistake about the fact that if elected, Ammar will become a new ally of the anti-Semitic Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and the Linda Sarsour Troika. People rarely change their true colors and voters must remember the lessons of the recent past so they are not repeated in the future.

David Baron is the Founding Rabbi of Temple of the Arts in Beverly Hills, CA which is the largest arts and entertainment-industry synagogue in the United States of America.