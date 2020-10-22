Scarecrows have been damaged

Seven years ago as a new resident to Fallbrook I chose to know my new town by becoming a volunteer photographer of people and places so I could learn quickly. I discovered my new hometown's places and people in an accelerated way.

My past experience was being a documentary filmmaker and coordinator of 100 volunteers over five years to make a movie while still working as a nurse, rehab care manager for 40 years and producing /hosting an interview program for a local cable TV.

I started here in Fallbrook with the constant work of graffiti cleanup and trash pickup and photographing kids bein...