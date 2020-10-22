Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


City News Service 

U.S. Attorney's office announces resources for reporting election fraud

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:54pm



The local U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday, Oct. 19, that one of its prosecutors will oversee efforts to handle complaints of voting rights abuses and election fraud in the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego County.

Assistant U. S. Attorney Christopher P. Tenorio has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the region. Tenorio will oversee local reports of potential election fraud and voting rights violations through Election Day, in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“Every citizen must be able to vote w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:07