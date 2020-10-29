Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Annual Christmas parade will be 'Home for the Holidays'

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 1:25pm

Carlos Perez and his wife Julia

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Honorary Mayor Carlos Perez and his wife Julia prepare for the Christmas Parade.

FALLBROOK – It will be "Home for the Holidays" in the Friendly Village this year, the theme for the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade chosen by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme in their window decorating downtown and on Christmas Parade floats. This year marks the 39th anniversary of this cherished nighttime event.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5 pm. This much-loved local tradition will be different this year, but it will still be a very special holiday gift that the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce delivers to the community.

The parade will be presented as a reverse parade, with static entries stationed throughout town in designated areas. Spectators will drive through in their cars to see all the special groups and displays.

Planning for this year's drive-by parade is already underway, and entry forms have

started arriving at the chamber office. A limit of 100 entries will be accepted, with the deadline for entry being Wednesday, Nov. 18.

If you would like to be a part of this year's festivities, stop in and pick up an entry

application at the chamber office, or download an entry form at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce website by visiting http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the Events tab.

Sponsorship packages are now available as well. The Christmas Parade is a gift to our community and you can be a part of it! If you would like to make a contribution to this revised, but very special holiday event, contact the chamber for details at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce

 

