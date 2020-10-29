Pictured is a tree similar to ones available at the Bonsall Woman's Club Christmas Fundraiser.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club (BWC) found a creative way of presenting their annual Christmas Fundraiser this year.

The "Let's be Merry" theme will be staged over a three-day period: Thursday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m .; Friday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Suite 704 in the River Village, Bonsall, will be the location. Suite 704 is located behind Daniel's Market and near the Postal Annex.

Items available will consist of the ever popular and beautifully decorated Designer Wreaths and lighted, 3' to 4' Christmas trees. Attendees can also win one of the several themed gift baskets. Handcrafted jewelry will also be available. To win one of the aforementioned items, simply purchase your ticket(s), place it in the container next to the item you wish to win and cross your fingers.

Various sized Poinsettias and other craft items will be available to purchase. Craft items are as follows:

Microwave bowls which are cotton, padded, bowl-shaped holders (similar to a potholder) used to take hot bowls, cups, or plates out of the microwave. Many of the microwave bowls are sewn with the same fabric as the kitchen "cuties" towels, so people can buy matching sets.

Reversible bags or large fabric "purses" that are crescent-shaped and "slouchy" when set down. They are designed to be worn over the shoulder, and are versatile enough to be used for shopping, or really anything else for which a purse or bag is used. Sometimes this style is referred to as a "hobo" bag. They are completely reversible with different fabric on the inside and outside.

Village News/Courtesy photo Patty Merriam shows some of the crafts that will be available at the Bonsall Woman's Club Christmas Fundraiser.

Earrings, which like all the crafts for sale, are made by the members. Most are"drop" style, with a large variety of different colored beads.

The ladies are also making snowman ornaments and wind chimes, made from terracotta pots. Kitchen scrubbies, children's hair accessories, and aprons will also be available.

All are invited to mark their calendars to come visit this "Let's Be Merry" affair to see the creativity of the BWC members. Purchases are a win-win situation as this is an opportunity to purchase a unique Christmas gift, and proceeds go to local charities while also contributing to the BWC scholarship awards program.

All appropriate and mandatory county coronavirus rules for retail businesses, including face masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information go to http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club