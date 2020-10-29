Jeannette Vermette Shields, 84, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Oceanside, California. She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in the farming community of St. Jean Baptiste, Manitoba, Canada.

In 1958, Jeannette graduated as an X-ray technician from Misericordia Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but decided she was destined for fair weather and, by1965, she relocated to Los Angeles, to oversee an X-ray department at City View Hospital.

In 1972, Jeannette and Elden Shields were married in Las Vegas, Nevada, surrounded by family and friends. They eventually chose to work and live in the smaller community of Fallbrook where they ran a successful doctor's office and then started a real estate venture through Sunshine Properties.

Jeannette and Elden loved to travel and to entertain and always made guests feel welcome.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband Elden Shields; her parents, Leo Joseph and Alma Louise Vermette; her little brother Denis, sister and brother-in-law Theresa (Jules) Menard, brother-in-law Walter Linkiewicz and nephews Normand and Guy.

She is survived by her sisters, Yvonne Linkiewicz, Winnipeg; Lorraine (Leo) Letourneau, Winnipeg; children Barbara (Ray) Johnson, West Bountiful, Utah; Marilyn (Terry) Webber, La Crescenta, California; Dale, Laguna Hills, California; numerous nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Jeannette was laid to rest with her eternal companion Oct. 24, 2020, in Fallbrook. Condolences are welcome through Berry Bell & Hall Funeral Home, https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/.