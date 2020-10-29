Palomar ranks among top institutions for Latinx students

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College was named one of the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics in the U.S. and was featured in the Oct. 12, 2020, edition of The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education, the magazine announced.

The rankings place Palomar 20th in overall Latinx enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year, and 42nd in total associate degrees conferred on Latinx students in 2019. The rankings were based on data provided in U.S. Department of Education surveys.

“As a Hispanic serving Institution, Palomar has long been known as a welcoming and empowering place for Latinx students,” Jack Kahn, interim superintendent and president of Palomar College, said. “We are grateful for this recognition, and grateful to the students who contribute to the wonderful diversity of our campus. “These figures also remind us that we still have much work to do. Our faculty and staff remain committed to removing barriers and supporting Latinx students in meeting their educational goals,” he said.

The Hispanic Outlook said that the Top 100 list is a means of charting “the national progress of Hispanics in higher education and to recognize the institutions that are committed to serving Hispanics’ educational needs.”

The journal’s website describes it as a “national monthly magazine that provides education news, innovations, networking, resources and the latest trends impacting students from kindergarten through graduate school all while maintaining a unique Hispanic perspective.”

Submitted by Palomar College.