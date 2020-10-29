Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jack Ragland
Special to Village News 

Prague before and after the Iron Curtain

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 2:58pm

Jack Ragland

Jack Ragland poses as he paints King Charles Bridge.

I visited Prague twice with the idea of painting some of those festive views of the city which had escaped the WWII bombs. The first time was during the Cold War, and our journey behind the Iron Curtain was a chilling and intimidating encounter with police holding machine guns to our throats.

We visited later, after it became part of the Czech Republic, and had a marvelous time. I never painted anything from either trip, so I recently decided to paint the Old Charles Bridge with its horse drawn carriages from memory and photos.

It is a metaphor of passing out of the oppressive pandemic, calamities and political chaos to a saner, better world and planet.


 

