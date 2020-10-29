Care-Rite Vocational Services offers Zoom lessons

One business in Fallbrook that has persevered through the constraints of the pandemic is Care-Rite Vocational Services. After realizing that the regulations would not allow them to continue in-person training, director Brad Gilpin and his team started planning for Zoom lessons.

Care-Rite has been serving Fallbrook for 24 years, and the purpose is to serve special needs adults after they graduate high school at 22 years old. They realized that they could do something better for the disabled population, so they began Care-Rite Vocational Services. The goal is for their students to work toward self-sufficiency and become more independent.

In early February, the Care-Rite team held a corporation meeting to prepare for COVID-19. Although they did not anticipate a shutdown, they had a plan ready just in case. After preparing the lessons and learning about Zoom, they began teaching their students through Zoom during the second week of March.

The lessons are from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there are a total of 245 students in the program. They participate in art classes, ASL, cooking, life skills practice, yoga, dance, karate, and much more. They also work around their homes doing laundry and everyday chores while on the Zoom call so the instructors know that they are staying productive.

Not only that, Care-Rite is also doing monthly drive-bys for the students, bringing them art supplies, food and lesson plans.

“They love the drive-bys and seeing all the cars lining up in the neighborhood just for them,” said Gilpin.

Being able to offer their full service via Zoom has helped them gain accolades from the San Diego County Oversight Council and the San Diego Regional Center.

“Everyone has been very impressed with our adjustments,” said Gilpin. “They’ve found that we have continued our program differently.”

The students at Care-Rite struggled to adjust at first, it took a few months to get everyone participating on the Zoom calls. However, Gilpin said that they’re all excited to be on Zoom and seeing their friends and teachers.

The hardest adjustment for the students has been being unable to work in the community. Care-Rite runs the Hidden Treasures thrift shop in town and many of the students have missed going into work. Now they have been able to return, but they remain socially distant and follow the regulations.

Kristen Hughes and Toni Jorgenson from Hidden Treasures prepare for a drive-by parade.

Care-Rite has been very successful in keeping their business running smoothly. They were able to continue working through the pandemic and they have not fired any staff members. They were also very involved in making sure that their clients had help whenever they needed it, offering assistance the very first week of the shutdown.

“It’s not just a job for us,” Gilpin said. “We are in it for our clients.”

Even through virtual lessons, their students are learning more and more each day. They’ve been able to successfully integrate online, and the students have all benefited from the ability to attend their usual lessons.

“We get to watch them grow everyday,” Gilpin said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces brings us all joy.”