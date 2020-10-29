Coaches Assistance Program can prevent teen suicides

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – According to the Jason Foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 12-18 and the third leading cause of death for young adults age 18-22 in the state of California.

Many times, student athletes may have elevated risk factors that make them more susceptible to suicidal thoughts. It is imperative that coaches know what to look out for and what to do if they recognize a student athlete is in trouble.

The Jason Foundation’s Coaches Assistance Program is here to provide athletic department personnel, including coaches, athletic trainers and academic advisers, the tools they need to help identify an athlete’s behavioral changes and emotional struggles. These changes could be warning signs of suicidal ideation, and it is an opportunity for these adults to help save a life.

Through CAP, they will learn the do’s and don’ts of dealing with an at-risk individual, as well as warning signs and elevated risk factors that may increase the likelihood of suicidal ideation. An extensive resource library is also provided to help you guide and support the athletes through stressful life situations.

The Coaches Assistance Program is available online at http://www.coachesassistanceprogram.com or the free CAP app can be downloaded on Apple and Android.

To learn more about The Jason Foundation or how to help, visit http://www.jasonfoundation.com.

Submitted by The Jason Foundation.