Palomar Medical Center Escondido named America's 100 Best in four specialties

Also awarded for outstanding treatment of heart attack patients

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, spine surgery and stroke care according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals in Orthope...