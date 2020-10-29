Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Seniors report feeling safer at Silvergate Fallbrook than they did at home

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:03pm

Amelia Wiener

Village News/Courtesy photo

Amelia Wiener, who has lived at Silvergate for the last year, feels reassured by the protocols implemented at Silvergate which extend well beyond using masks and social distancing.

FALLBROOK – Seniors who are considering moving to a retirement community may be reluctant to uproot their lives during the middle of a pandemic. However, for residents at Silvergate Fallbrook, the protection and security measures afforded by the senior living community have instilled a sense of security as they navigate a new normal in retirement living.

There may be no better time than right now to move into to Silvergate, according to Allen and Sally Cook, residents who have endured the pandemic from the safety and security of Silvergate. "Silvergate's kept us very safe and up-to-date o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

