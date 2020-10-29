Thinking About Health: No relief from high drug prices in the near future

If you were hoping that this was going to be the year of government action to lower prescription drug prices, I’m here to say that is not going to happen – even though the House of Representatives passed far-reaching legislation almost a year ago that would allow Medicare to begin negotiating drug prices for beneficiaries.

Recall that the 2003 law that made possible a prescription drug benefit for older adults prohibits the government from negotiating with drug companies in order to lower prices. The Senate has not taken up the bill, and Congress will have to start over in the next sess...