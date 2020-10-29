Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Walk of Hope will now be at the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:34pm

Walk of Hope sign

Village News/Courtesy photo

"In Memory of Dolly Davis" is one of the Walk of Hope signs that will be featured along the pathway of the Walk of Hope.

TEMECULA – Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center's fourth annual Walk of Hope will take place at the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8. The location change will give walkers an opportunity to see a new course, lined with memorial and survivor signs along the pathway.

"We are so excited that we have the opportunity to host the walk at a new venue" Jennifer Smith, the development and fundraising officer at Michelle's Place, said. "One of my favorite components of this walk is that we will be able to celebrate our survivors, thrivers, and those who have passed in a safe, outdoor...



