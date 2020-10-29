Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DAR Monserate Chapter donates to Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:39pm

Daughters of the America

Participating in The Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service presentation are, from left, Carolina Miller, programs manager of Fallbrook Food Pantry; Young Milton, board member of Fallbrook Food Pantry; Laurice Johnson, DAR vice regent; Sue Malarkey, DAR treasurer; Pat Hall, DAR registrar; Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy, DAR state organizing secretary; Barbara Romero, DAR recording secretary, and Suzanne Lemoine, DAR regent.

FALLBROOK – The Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service was established to honor the anniversary of DAR's founding in Oct. 11, 1890. The members engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around Oct. 11.

This year the DAR Monserate Chapter of Fallbrook chose the Fallbrook Food Pantry to support the needs of its community especially during the pandemic. The members were excited to donate funds as well as needed goods to their cause.

Submitted by Daughters of the American Revolution Monserate Chapter.

