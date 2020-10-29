DAR Monserate Chapter donates to Fallbrook Food Pantry
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:39pm
FALLBROOK – The Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service was established to honor the anniversary of DAR's founding in Oct. 11, 1890. The members engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around Oct. 11.
This year the DAR Monserate Chapter of Fallbrook chose the Fallbrook Food Pantry to support the needs of its community especially during the pandemic. The members were excited to donate funds as well as needed goods to their cause.
Submitted by Daughters of the American Revolution Monserate Chapter....
