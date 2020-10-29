D'Vine Path students thrive in winemaking program

D'Vine Path, a Fallbrook vocational

program, earned statewide visibility when it was showcased in the California

State Council on Developmental Disability's online event, the Festival of

Learning.

The event in August was part of a series of webinar-style seminars that are

focused on creating change in the lives of people with intellectual and

developmental disabilities.

D'Vine Path is a nonprofit organization that provides vocational training for people with autism and other disabilities in agriculture, viticulture, hospitality and the arts. In the webinar, founder Lenila Batali was joined...