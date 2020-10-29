D'Vine Path students thrive in winemaking program
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:32am
D'Vine Path, a Fallbrook vocational
program, earned statewide visibility when it was showcased in the California
State Council on Developmental Disability's online event, the Festival of
Learning.
The event in August was part of a series of webinar-style seminars that are
focused on creating change in the lives of people with intellectual and
developmental disabilities.
D'Vine Path is a nonprofit organization that provides vocational training for people with autism and other disabilities in agriculture, viticulture, hospitality and the arts. In the webinar, founder Lenila Batali was joined...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)