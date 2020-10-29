Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Beth Hurn
Special to Village News 

D'Vine Path students thrive in winemaking program

 
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:32am

Kai Kroeger

Village News/Courtesy photo

D'Vine Path student Kai Kroeger stands by his adopted vine.

D'Vine Path, a Fallbrook vocational

program, earned statewide visibility when it was showcased in the California

State Council on Developmental Disability's online event, the Festival of

Learning.

The event in August was part of a series of webinar-style seminars that are

focused on creating change in the lives of people with intellectual and

developmental disabilities.

D'Vine Path is a nonprofit organization that provides vocational training for people with autism and other disabilities in agriculture, viticulture, hospitality and the arts. In the webinar, founder Lenila Batali was joined...



