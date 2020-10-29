Egkan ready to serve North County Fire Protection District

Jeff Egkan is running unopposed for the District 4 seat on the North County Fire Protection District board of directors.

In District 1, however, candidates Lee De Meo and David Kennedy will be put to a vote to decide who joins Egkan and Acosta on the board that will certainly be overhauled when it's all said and done.

Village News posed questions to all the candidates, De Meo and Kennedy had their answers published in previous editions of the newspaper, and Egkan responded as well. Acosta has not responded.

Though he...