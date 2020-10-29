Fallbrook faces power shut-offs
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:31am
Power was shut off to nearly 3,000 utility customers in the Fallbrook area amid increased fire danger as Village News was going to press Monday, Oct. 26.
San Diego Gas and Electric on Saturday, Oct. 24, had warned more than 21,000 ratepayers in northern San Diego County and southern Orange County that they were at risk of having their power turned off Oct. 26 and 27 if wind conditions warrant.
"Customers who were notified should be prepared to activate their personal emergency plan to keep their family and pets safe," SDG&E said on Saturday.
"SDG&E will continue to provide customers with up...
