By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook faces power shut-offs

 
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:31am

sign warning drivers

Village News/Will Fritz photo

A sign warns drivers coming into Fallbrook on East Mission Road that power shut-offs were likely on Monday, Oct. 26 amid wind conditions ripe for wildfire. San Diego Gas and Electric shut off electricity to nearly 3,000 customers in the Fallbrook area that morning.

Power was shut off to nearly 3,000 utility customers in the Fallbrook area amid increased fire danger as Village News was going to press Monday, Oct. 26.

San Diego Gas and Electric on Saturday, Oct. 24, had warned more than 21,000 ratepayers in northern San Diego County and southern Orange County that they were at risk of having their power turned off Oct. 26 and 27 if wind conditions warrant.

"Customers who were notified should be prepared to activate their personal emergency plan to keep their family and pets safe," SDG&E said on Saturday.

"SDG&E will continue to provide customers with up...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

