Fallbrook/Ingold Sports Park facing huge deficits due to COVID-19, uncertain future

Ingold Sports Park manager Josh Guerrettaz hopes donations will help keep the park active as they navigate pandemic closures and limited use of the park in Fallbrook.

Fallbrook's largest community sports facility, Ingold Sports Park, is enduring financial difficulties brought on by restrictions imposed by San Diego County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Fallbrook Sports Association, the nonprofit entity that manages the park, launched a fundraising campaign, hoping to raise some $100,000 to keep the park afloat.

"If the park goes under, nothing will happen with the sports park and no one in Fallbrook will be able to use it," FSA Board President Bryan Hanewinckel put it bluntly.

"The risk is the park closes down and the park goes back to...