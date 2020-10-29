One shot in Fallbrook, homicide detectives investigating

A person was fatally shot in Fallbrook late Thursday and detectives were continuing to investigate Friday, Oct. 23.

Reports of "multiple shots fired" near South Vine and East Fallbrook streets came in just before 10:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's Lt. David Gilmore said.

Sheriff's deputies headed to the scene and found a man with trauma to his upper body, according to Gilmore.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a vehicle leave the area at the time of the shooting, Gilmore said.

The sheriff's departmen...