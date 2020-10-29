Real Estate Round-Up: What the housing supply in 2021 looks like

2020 started out as a year poised for some great reform in the housing arena. The California State Legislators sponsored multiple bills focused on streamlining the process to expedite housing development as well as modifications to zoning to allow for additional housing along transit corridors.

The bills were crafted to provide solutions to the lack of housing supply. Then COVID-19 arrived, and all legislative plans shifted focus on emergency response to the virus. The California Legislature generally considers 4000 bills in a session. This year most every bill was stalled in committee or a...