Registrar reminds voters to return your mail ballots

If you’re a registered voter and you haven’t cast your ballot yet, you will have already received a reminder from the Registrar’s office that you now have less than a week to cast your ballot for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election.

The Registrar sent over 1.6 million reminder postcards to registered voters in San Diego County who had not returned their mail ballot as of Oct. 14.

Don’t delay! If you have been holding onto your ballot, act now and vote from the comfort and safety of your home. Sign and date your return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to...