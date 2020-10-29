Scarecrow stolen before judging
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:57pm
This wonderful crow, made by Bonnie Roesger of AcupunctureRN for the Scarecrow Contest, did not make it to the judging date, It was stolen from the lobby where her office is located before it could be viewed by the public as well as the judges. The Scarecrew, as they call themselves, wanted everyone to see it, and is grateful for all who cheered the community by participating....
