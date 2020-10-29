Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Winners of 2020 Scarecrow Contest named

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:33am

scarecrow

Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photo

The Artistic Merit winner is Burlap Rose – Burlap Rose Gift Shop; 1127 S Mission Road

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's visiting witch came back this year after a run in with a light pole from last year. She came in from a different direction in order to avoid the pole but to no avail! She can be

seen with her witch friends, along with many other scarecrows, on the streets of Fallbrook, at businesses and at residences.

Judging has been done and the winners have been selected – one winner from each of the nine categories.

Social distancing did not deter the ScareCREW volunteers from accomplishing it's goal to stimulate business and promote tourism to make Fallbrook a special destin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:15