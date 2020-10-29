FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US health care system

Oct 29, 2020 10:46 AM

BOSTON (AP) - Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. health care system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.

In a joint alert Wednesday, the FBI and two federal agencies warned that they had "credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers." The alert said malicious groups are targeting the sector with attacks that produce "data thef...